One shot, bullets strike bus when more than 50 rounds fired in Downtown Jacksonville

The shooting happened on East 1st Street and Franklin Street. Sgt. Karen Dukes said she could hear children playing nearby as police investigated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say more than 50 rounds were fired in a shooting on Franklin Street near the intersection with 1st Street in Downtown.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday night. They believe multiple shooters inside of a car began to shoot at a victim on foot.

One person was shot, sustaining a nonfatal gunshot wound to the leg, but more than 50 shell casings were uncovered.

Three parked, unoccupied cars were hit by bullets, as well as two apartments and a house.

A moving JTA bus with a driver and six passengers onboard was also struck by gunfire. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says no one on the bus was injured.

Police are working to retrieve surveillance footage in order to determine the make and model of the car involved.

The shooting happened not far from where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were playing Saturday night. JSO Sgt. Karen Dukes said the fact that this happened near a crowd of people is "tremendously scary."