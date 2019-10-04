The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the suspected bank robber who reportedly robbed a Northside bank Tuesday, then tried to buy a plane ticket out of town before being caught by a JIA employee.

Dennis Robinson, 43, robbed the Chase Bank on Dunn Avenue around 4:16 p.m, according to JSO. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said that a man matching the description of Robinson was detained at the Jacksonville Internation Airport by Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

When Robinson was detained he appeared to be wearing the same clothing as the man who robbed the Northside bank, he also had a large amount of money with him, JSO said.

A witness was able to identify Robinson as the man who robbed the bank, police said the witness exclaimed "OH! That's him, that's him, that's him".

Robinson was taken to the Robbery Office where he was advised of his rights and interviewed, police said.

JSO said that during the interview, Robinson exercised his right to counsel and the interview ended.

He was then arrested and taken into police custody, according to JSO.

Robinson appeared in court on Wednesday where he was appointed a public defender and his bail was set at $25,003.