JSO identifies suspect in shooting at restaurant in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the deadly shooting at a restaurant connected to the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel on Saturday night.

Investigators say an arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Cory Deshawn Hall for murder and attempted murder.

Police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. As officers launched their investigation, guests at the hotel were told to stay in their rooms.

Police believe an altercation in the restaurant led to the shooting of two victims, according to the JSO. One victim died in the shooting, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hall has black hair and black facial hair under his chin. He is 5'7'' and 150 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.