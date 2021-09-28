JSO identifies suspect arrested in deadly Sep. 24 shooting

Stephan W. Navarro is in jail on a second-degree murder charge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified the man believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting of a man on Sep. 24.

Stephen W. Navarro, 30, was arrested on second-degree murder charges for a shooting in Jacksonville's Hillcrest area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Sep. 24, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Lane Avenue after receiving a call about a person who was shot, JSO said. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit soon began their investigations into the shooting.

Investigators later identified Navarro as a suspect, who was soon taken into custody on the charge of second-degree murder, police said.