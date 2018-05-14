The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called out to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Shirley Avenue early Monday morning where they found two victims who were suffering from stab wounds.

In a press conference, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer said that two people were found stabbed by their father.

The suspect lived with his two adult children, a man, 29, and a woman, 31. The woman's three young children, one an infant and and two children under 10, were also home at the time.

Police said the 29-year-old man heard his sister screaming around 4 a.m. Monday morning and when he went in to check on her he found their father stabbing her. The father then turned on the son and began stabbing him. The man and woman who were allegedly attacked by their father were able to flee the home with the young children.

The father then set fire to the house and fled. He called police and turned himself in a couple of blocks from the incident. He will be charged with arson and aggravated battery at this time. Police said when they found him he was covered in blood.

No names have been released at this time, but all injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. There is no word on what caused the incident.

The fire was contained quickly, according to authorities.

The JSO officer said that one of the young children was old enough to understand what had happened to his mother and uncle and was very upset. The officer called the incident a "horrific event" and said that police are still investigating.

Westside house fire turns out to be much more per @JSOPIO a man stabs his daughter and when the brother intervenes he's is stabbed also - both victims along with 3 children escape before man sets house on fire - he then flees and calls police to turns himself in @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/bRis1FWYbC — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) May 14, 2018

