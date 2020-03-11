JSO: Homeowner stabs uninvited visitor who attacked him in Murray Hill

A man between the ages of 30 and 35 was found dead outside a Murray Hill home on Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes a man who may have had the wrong address was stabbed to death in Murray Hill Monday.

At around 8:35 a.m., JSO responded to the 3300 block of Ernest Street after a 911 caller told police a man was stabbed. The sheriff's office says first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the unidentified male came over to the residence and started banging on the door. The homeowner, a man in his 60s, answered the door and police say the visitor asked to speak to someone that did not live there.

“The homeowner tried to explain no one lived there by that name and that’s when the individual started to attack the homeowner,” JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told First Coast News he was home but didn't witness the stabbing.

“That’s what strikes me as being odd. How did I not hear this?” the neighbor asked.

First Coast News tried speaking with a woman who lived in the house but she did not wish to comment.

“Could y’all please just leave? Thank you, just out of respect, thank you,” the woman said.

Police say the homeowner and his girlfriend were the two people inside the residence at the time of the stabbing. Rudlaff said it's possible the visitor could have gone to the wrong neighborhood.

"It sounds like a very bad mistake that escalated and turned into someone dying," Rudlaff said.

The two were taken in for questioning but police did not say if any arrests were made.

One neighbor says the homeowner has not been friendly in the past.

"He seems like an older, senile, kind of angry guy," the neighbor said.

Police believe they know who the dead man was looking for which could help in the investigation.