JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 5 p.m. they received reports of a person shot in the 5900 Townsend Road in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered one 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper extremities.
Violent Crimes Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.
A JSO investigation is still in the early stages and the circumstances of the shooting are unclear, police say.
Police say the suspect is currently unknown and still outstanding.
If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
