JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting on the Westside

Upon arrival, officers discovered one 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 5 p.m. they received reports of a person shot in the 5900 Townsend Road in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

Violent Crimes Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

A JSO investigation is still in the early stages and the circumstances of the shooting are unclear, police say.

Police say the suspect is currently unknown and still outstanding.