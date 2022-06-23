Police: Man dead after being shot, crashing into house in Long Branch neighborhood

Police believe the man inside the vehicle was involved in a some sort of shooting before crashing the car into a home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting incident in Jacksonville's Long Branch neighborhood caused a vehicle to crash into a house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of E 26th street in reference to reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Police say that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Police say that the Homicide Unit has been notified and is working this investigation.

At this time, it's believed that the man inside the vehicle was involved in a some sort of shooting before crashing his car into a home.

JSO says nobody inside the home was injured, and that the car only impacted the foundation of the house.

The man who died was not identified by police.