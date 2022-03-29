JSO looking for driver after fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle on Beach Boulevard

When JSO arrived at the scene of the crash, they say they located a motorcyclist in his 30s. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced that man dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who they believe left the scene following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened on Beach Boulevard and Spring Glen Road around 8:10 p.m.

Police say the other person involved, who was driving a Honda Accord, fled the scene shortly after the crash.

JSO says officers are actively looking for that person.