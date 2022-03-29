JSO looking for driver after fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who they believe left the scene following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.
Police say the crash happened on Beach Boulevard and Spring Glen Road around 8:10 p.m.
When JSO arrived at the scene of the crash, they say they located a motorcyclist in his 30s. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced that man dead.
Police say the other person involved, who was driving a Honda Accord, fled the scene shortly after the crash.
JSO says officers are actively looking for that person.
If you have any information about this crash, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.