JSO: Escaped inmate turns himself in one day after fleeing custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An inmate is back in custody Wednesday just one day after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he escaped a correctional facility.

Steven Jacob Matthews-Bull, 31, turned himself and was arrested on an escape charge, according to police.

JSO said Matthews-Bill fled Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Agmac Avenue. Mathews-Bull was reporting back to the facility when he was searched and found with illegal narcotics. The suspect then fled from the Department of Corrections employees and into a wooded area.