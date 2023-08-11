JSO employee arrested, accused of stealing $100K from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Tamiko L. Williams, who has been employed by JSO since March 2004, turned herself in at the Jacksonville federal courthouse Friday, a news release states.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee is in police custody Friday at the end of a federal investigation and is being accused of stealing government property, according to a news release from JSO.

On Thursday, JSO's Internal Affairs Unit was notified that a civilian employee, identified as Tamiko L. Williams, had been the subject of the investigation, the release states.

The result of the investigation led to a federal arrest warrant to be issued for Williams who has been employed by the agency for the last 19 years since March 2004, the release states.

Williams allegedly stole at least $103,820 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, according to an indictment.