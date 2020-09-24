Duval County school bus shot by BB with students still inside

The bus was occupied by its driver and 12 Duval County School students, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of Villanova Road, police said. JSO said officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. The bus was occupied by its driver and 12 Duval County School students, according to the sheriff's office.