x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Crime

Duval County school bus shot by BB with students still inside

The bus was occupied by its driver and 12 Duval County School students, according to the sheriff's office.
Credit: File Photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — No injuries were reported after a Duval County school bus carrying a dozen students was shot by a BB Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of Villanova Road, police said. JSO said officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. The bus was occupied by its driver and 12 Duval County School students, according to the sheriff's office.

No one was injured. JSO said a suspect was detained and later confessed to the shooting.

Related Articles