Duval County school bus shot by BB with students still inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — No injuries were reported after a Duval County school bus carrying a dozen students was shot by a BB Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened in the 10000 block of Villanova Road, police said. JSO said officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. The bus was occupied by its driver and 12 Duval County School students, according to the sheriff's office.
No one was injured. JSO said a suspect was detained and later confessed to the shooting.