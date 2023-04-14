x
Crime

JSO corrections officer resigns after being arrested on child abuse allegations

Derrick Scott, a corrections officer with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, is accused of child abuse. He resigned Friday following his arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A corrections officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was arrested Friday after being investigated for child abuse allegations. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the officer, Derrick Scott, is accused of child abuse of a non-sexual nature, a third-degree felony.

A child reported the officer at school on Thursday prompting the investigation, Waters said during a news conference Friday. The child was examined by medical professionals and Scott was arrested the following morning, Waters said.

Scott has been a member of JSO for 4 and a half years.

Scott appeared before a judge Friday where a judge set his bond at $75,000. 

Credit: First Coast News
Derrick Scott, a former Jacksonville corrections officer, appeared in court Friday following his arrest on child abuse allegations.

