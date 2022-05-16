JSO: Corrections officer arrested on battery charges

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Department corrections officer has been arrested and suspended following a physical altercation, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Department Corrections Officer Brooke Mulcahey has been charged with battery and misdemeanor domestic violence following an argument that turned physical, JSO said.

The victim had minor injuries, JSO said. The victim texted a third party saying she needed help and the third party then called 911.

Mulcahey was arrested Tuesday and has been suspended from work. JSO said.