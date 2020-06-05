Police made two arrests Tuesday in a fatal shooting that happened in the New Town area back in January.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Rashaurd Lewis, 19, and Terron Robinson Jr., 19, with second-degree murder as a result of the incident.

Police said on January 31, around 2:25 p.m., they received calls that a person had been shot in the 800 block of Acorn Street.

At the scene, police found a man in his 40's inside of a burgundy four-door sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined that the man had driven a short distance before crashing into the wooded area of Acorn and Union Streets, JSO said.

That man was taken to UF Health Hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police that they saw a black sedan pull up next to the victim while he was inside his car and begin shooting. That black sedan then fled eastbound on Acorn and Logan Streets, according to police.

Police said that witnesses told them there were two people in the black sedan.