One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside

One person was charged with arson, aggravated assault and domestic battery as a result of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road.

No further details were released by JFRD.

Police later confirmed that an individual was arrested for arson, aggravated assault, and domestic battery as a result of the fire.

That person's identity has not been released.