Man charged with murder in connection to January shooting in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the deadly January shooting that happened in Baymeadows.

Marquis Deshawn Daniels, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a Florida delinquent adult, according to jail records.

On Jan. 27, officers responded to the 9000 block of Baymeadows Road in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units were contacted and responded to the scene to conduct their respective investigations.

Police say Daniels shot the victim during a dispute.

As a result of the investigation, Daniels was identified by police as a suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, he was located in Oklahoma and taken into custody.