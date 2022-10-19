JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments

The victim is a man in his 20s who sustained several gunshots to his arm and shoulder area. JSO says his injuries are non-life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend.

Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident.

JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of W 45th St in ref to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim.

Police were soon notified of a walk-in victim to a local hospital.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene.

A police report says officers initially responding to the crime scene explained they saw a large amount of blood dripping from the outer burglar bar door.

Officers cleared the residence for safety and located the suspect Javon Miller hiding in the rear bedroom closet, the report says.

A witness told police that they were celebrating, and, for an unknown reason, the victim and her cousin got into a verbal argument. She said the dispute escalated both parties began spitting.

The witness explained that a sibling of one of the individuals involved, Javon Miller, got between the pair and attempted to de-escalate the situation.