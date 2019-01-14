JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body found Dec. 30 in the trunk of an abandoned car on a Northside street has been identified as 34-year-old Terry Michael Mercer Jr. of Brogdon Road in Waycross, Ga., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not considered a homicide. Although the agency did not say the cause, it said no foul play is suspected in his death.

A police officer was driving in the 12500 block of Biscayne Boulevard when he noticed an abandoned Nissan Altima on the side of the road about 1:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators found Mercer’s remains wrapped in sheets and hidden inside the car’s trunk.

Detectives had to wait until the car was towed to the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office to examine the body in order to preserve potential evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

