Crime

JSO blocking Old Kings Road for investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said drivers will need to take a detour while officers are on scene investigating.
Police car on the street at night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers are blocking part of Old Kings Road in the San Jose area due to an investigation Tuesday morning.

Drivers will need to use 20th Street, Melson Avenue and Englewood Avenue as an alternate route, JSO said in a news release. Police did not say what the nature of the investigation was.

The closure was expected to last approximately 30 minutes, police said.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

