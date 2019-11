Police arrested two men for sex offender violations on Halloween, according to a social media post.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said James Agee and John Nelson both failed to place signs that said “No Candy or Treats Here” near their homes.

Agee also had exterior decorations displayed, handed out candy, and dressed in costume, police said. Nelson also had his porch light on.

JSO said both men were arrested for violation of Duval prohibitions and requirements for sexual offenders.

Left: James Agee, Right: John Nelson

JSO