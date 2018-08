The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they have arrested the third suspect in the investigation of 7 year old Heidy Villanueva's death, 21 year old Abrion Price.

#BreakingNews - ABRION PRICE is in-custody for FELONY MURDER in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heydi Rivas Villanueva.



ZONE 5 got behind a car with a broken tail light and sure enough Abrion Price was in it! He ran but a #JSO K-9 tracked him.



Told you we would find you. pic.twitter.com/ZjcDKOG7kt — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 17, 2018

JSO says police got behind a car with a broken tail light, and Price was inside that vehicle.

They also said Price took off on foot, but a JSO K-9 tracked him down.

First Coast News is working to gather more details on the arrest, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

