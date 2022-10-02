JSO arrests man accused of robbing, shooting suspect at San Marco apartment complex

Kenneth Ray Jacobs is accused of a robbing and shooting a man at Phillips Pointe Apartments on Feb. 10.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with a robbery and shooting investigation in the San Marco area.

According to JSO's arrest report, Kenneth Ray Jacobs is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and tampering with a witness.

The arrest report, which has been heavily redacted by JSO, says officers responded to a person shot call at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Phillips Pointe Apartments.

The victim told police that a man tried to rob him, then shot him. The victim tried to run away, flagging down a security officer nearby. First responders later took the man to the hospital for treatment.

According to the report, detectives later identified Jacobs as the suspect and reached out to him at his apartment, within the same complex as the robbery.

Officers took Jacobs into custody without incident on Feb. 11. Following an interview, he was booked into jail. His bond was set at $275,006.