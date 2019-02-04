JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — THe Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 40-year-old man they say shot and killed another man in Moncrief Saturday night.

JSO says the shooting happened in the area of W. 35th Street and Moncrief Road.

Police say William Broadnax and the victim got into a dispute while both were leaving a local establishment. JSO says the argument escalated and turned physical. This is when Broadnax allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times, then fled the scene.

Local activist group MAD DADS identified the victim as Derrick Hartley, a local father of five.

JSO says they received help from several people who were in the area at the time of the dispute. The leads were followed up and Broadnax was eventually arrested without dispute.

Broadnax was charged with murder.