The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that the suspect involved in Monday's fatal stabbing at the Circle K on Edgewood Ave. on the Westside has been arrested.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old male, was stabbed by Kenneth Reynolds, 53, after a dispute between the two over a car title.

Surveillance from the convenience store helped police identify Reynolds, as it showed him stabbing the victim and fleeing on foot.

Reynolds refused to speak to investigators following his arrest.

The initial investigation into this incident reported two possible suspects, but police say there are no more outstanding suspects in this case.

