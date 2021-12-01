JSO arrests suspect accused of setting fire at home, blocking front door

Tia Octavia Shirley, 19, faces charges of arson after she allegedly set a fire in her room.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old woman accused of arson, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

According to the JSO arrest report, someone called 911 Monday to the scene of a fire. The sheriff's office found the suspect, Tia Octavia Shirley, walking in the 11600 block of Brian Lakes Drive North, which was around the corner from the fire.

A witness told officers that the smoke alarm first went off while she was in the shower. She went into the suspect's room and found the door was locked. The witness kicked the door open and found the room was in flames, she told police.

The report says Shirley came downstairs and blocked the front door, and even locked it as those inside began to realize the house was on fire.

Large portions of the report were censored by the sheriff's office before being released to news outlets Tuesday. The report did not say if anyone was injured in the fire.

The report did say Shirley tried to act mentally ill after being asked by an investigator. However, the investigator dismissed her claim as her attitude was not consistent and did not last the entire interview, the report states.