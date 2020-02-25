The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that occurred on the city’s Northside in September of last year.

Terry Hagans, 32, has been charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of armed robbery, possession of controlled substance, cocaine possession and possession of marijuana.

Hagans was captured by the United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force and is not eligible for bond.

JSO says on Sep. 27, 2019 they received a 911 call from someone in the Moncrief area, saying that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of West 31st Street.

At the scene, police found a man between the ages of 35 and 40 dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a home.