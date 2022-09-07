JSO: Several arrests made after weekend car meet in Jacksonville

Over the past four months, JSO has concentrated numerous officers and resources to combat "a rash of dangerous and illegal street racing."

Three people were arrested this past weekend as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office works to crackdown on illegal street racing across the First Coast.

Police say the arrests over the weekend stemmed from a car meetup on Jacksonville's Southside Saturday that involved vehicles performing burnouts, drifting and doing donuts.

Dave Alabre, 20, was charged with reckless driving, driving while his driver's license is suspended and improper exhibition of firearm.

Austyn Burrell, 20 was charged with three counts of reckless driving

Nicholas Comfort, 20, was charged with reckless driving.

Around 9:30 p.m., JSO says detectives were working an operation in response to illegal street racing in the 11160 block of Beach Boulevard.

JSO says approximately 20 people were observed performing burnouts, donuts, and performances "related to exhibition of endurance and/or speed."

Police say detectives were tasked with observing the performances for the purpose of identification and documentation.

A police report says two officers approached a group of individuals who were associated with separate incidents of reckless driving. While contacting them, police say they observed Comfort sitting in the driver's seat.

It was determined by police that Comfort was the driver of a vehicle that was performing the reckless maneuvers. He was later arrested and charged with reckless driving.

Police say Burrell was also in attendance at the car meet in the 11200 block of Beach Boulevard.

JSO says an officer observed the listed vehicle driven recklessly by a man later identified as Burrell. Police say that Burrell left the area as police arrived but was later observed on N Main Street.

Police say the suspect was later apprehended in the 10200 block of Shops Lane at the Walmart. He was charged with three counts of reckless driving.

Police say that they also found probable cause to make a determination that another suspect, Alabre, may have been exhibiting a firearm during the 'car meet'.

Police say the exhibition conducted by the suspect within close proximity of observers "created a highly dangerous situation."

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Chevrolet Camaro that Alabre was allegedly driving in the parking lot of the business at 10251 Shops Lane.

Alabre was arrested for reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended for financial responsibility, and improper display of a firearm.

His vehicle was impounded for reckless driving under the provisions of F.S.S. 316.192(1)(a).