JSO arrest report details how investigators found suspect accused of making UNF social media threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly making a social media threat toward the University of North Florida Tuesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Mateo Alberto Borda Boyanovich, a 21-year-old students at UNF, is charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

In a redacted arrest report obtained by First Coast News, students first discovered a threat made on the social media platform Yik Yak late Monday night and reported it to campus police. While the arrest report does not show was the threat specifically said, UNF police told JSO that the sender threatened to execute a mass shooting at a fraternity gathering on the green.

The gathering on the green was ultimately canceled due to the threat.

In all, 23 police units were on-campus Tuesday to ensure safety.

Through an emergency order, JSO obtained the IP address of the device that was used to send the threat though Yik Yak. Then, JSO reached out to Comcast to find the location of the IP address, the report says.

Eventually, JSO found Borda Boyanovich at a home on Staffordshire Drive South. According to the report, he acknowledged he knew why police were at the home and was interviewed by investigators. The report redacts the details of the interviews.

Following his interview, Borda Boyanovich was arrested and charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

JSO interviewed two people who lived at the house with Borda Boyanovich. One denied knowledge of the threat. The report redacts the details of the other interview.

According to the report, police seized two phones from Borda Boyanovich. One of the phones was damaged during transport.