JSO looking for person in connection to armed robbery incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a person connected to an armed robbery incident.

Deputies say on Sept. 18, patrol officers responded to a local business in the 3000 block of North Main Street in reference to an armed robbery.

Police say the person below entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded jewelry. The employees complied with the suspect's demands and the suspect fled in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.