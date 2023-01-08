JSO, SWAT team take person into custody after standoff for hours at Jacksonville apartments

Police say that no injuries were reported nor any firearms were discharged during the incident that stretched for hours Tuesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person has been taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a SWAT call out unfolded for hours at an apartment complex on Jacksonville's southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at approximately 3:41 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Hodges Boulevard in reference to an armed battery that occurred between individuals that knew each other.

Upon arrival, JSO says they learned that the unidentified person was armed with a firearm and had threatened one victim with the firearm prior to officers arriving to the scene. The person during the altercation, allegedly battered another victim, who the person was an acquaintance of, police say. JSO says the victims were able to leave the residence as officers arrived.

According to police, the person remained in the residence with a young child in which officers made attempts at having the person exit. The person failed to comply in which led to the SWAT and JSO's Hostage Negotiators Unit to be called. Once they arrived, police say the person was taken "into custody without incident."

The child involved was recovered without injury as well as no firearms were discharged during the incident, police say.

JSO says there is no ongoing threat to the community.