Source: Two dead, K9 shot during officer-involved incident in near Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead following an officer-involved incident near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Friday afternoon, according to a First Coast News law enforcement source.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The source says officers initially received a call for an aggravated assault, with reports of shots fired, in the area of Busch Drive and Zoo Parkway.

When JSO officers responded, they were able to locate a suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, however, that vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began, the source says.

During the pursuit, multiple rounds were fired from the car, the source says.

The source says the suspect later crashed the vehicle and two people died as a result of the crash. The source says a K-9 was deployed to help detain a third occupant that was inside the car. The K-9 was shot by the suspect three times, the source says.

The K-9 officer was rushed to a veterinarian clinic in Jacksonville Beach via helicopter. The K-9 reportedly is in stable condition, the source says.

Councilman Rory Diamond tweeted, shortly after, "Prayers for our JSOPIO canine".

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30 tweeted, "Please keep our officers, two legged and four legged, in your thoughts and prayers. It’s been a rough day for them all."

"The incident scene at Busch Dr. & Zoo Parkway has stabilized," tweeted JSO at 4:26 p.m. "If you are sheltering in place, it is safe to move about. We continue to ask everyone to avoid the area. More information to follow."

The Jacksonville Zoo says the incident happened between JSO and an individual outside the Zoo around 2:30 p.m. That individual was never inside the zoo, officials say.

The Zoo says all guests and employees were kept inside the premises for their safety for about an hour. They have since been released.

Brittany Reed was visiting the Zoo with her three daughter when her family was ushered into the gift shop during the lockdown.

She says she was free to leave around 5 p.m. after taking shelter inside a gift shop.