JSO: 2 shot Friday night in Riverview area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday night in the Riverview area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the Riverview area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, JSO said.

First responders took the man to the hospital where he has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At 10 p.m., officers learned of another victim who had been shot in the Riverview area.

The person was already in the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to the upper body, according to the JSO.

It is unclear if the two shootings are related.