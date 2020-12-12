JSO: 2 juvenile suspects arrested for death of 18-year-old during October robbery

Both suspects are accused of being involved in a robbery that led to the death of 18-year-old Laramie Bowen in October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects believed to be involved with an October robbery that ended with the death of an 18-year-old man.

According to the JSO, on Oct. 17, officers with the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office, along with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 9400 Atlantic Boulevard.

Officers found the victim, 18-year-old Laramie Bowen, in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound. He was alter pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the JSO, during the investigation, JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Unit began to piece together the events that led to Bowen's death.

Bowen, along with a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, were at the shopping center together for a robbery, according to the investigation. During the robbery, Bowen was shot, though the JSO did not say whether the fatal shot came from one of the two teenagers or someone else at the scene.

Friday night, the JSO announced both the 14-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged for Bowen's death.

The 14-year-old faces charges off 2nd degree murder, attempted armed robbery and evidence tampering. The 17-year-old faces charges of 2nd degree murder and attempted armed robbery.