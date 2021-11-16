JSO: 2 critically wounded after Moncrief area shooting, school bus hit by gunfire

Both victims in the shooting are in life-threatening condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are fighting for their lives after a shooting Tuesday night in the Moncrief area.

The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Moncrief Road and Myrtle Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. First responders took both men to the hospital.

Police received another 911 call from a school bus driver that reported her bus had been struck by gunfire while driving through the Moncrief Road and Myrtle Avenue intersection, JSO said.

Neither the driver nor the two students on board the bus were injured in the shooting.

Investigators do not believe the bus was the target of the shooting.

Police do not have any information on possible suspect.

JSO Homicide and Violent Crime Units are both investigating the shooting.