A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back at least three times Friday and police need help tracking down the suspect.

The incident occurred at about 4:10 p.m. Friday at the Cross Creek Apartments in the 1400 block of Manotak Avenue.

JSO received witness information that a 17-year-old boy was shot at least three times in the back by another man accompanied by three other individuals.

After the victim was shot, the suspects fled the scene in a gray Nissan Ultima or Maxima. The victim was driven to the 1500 block of South Lane Avenue, where the owner of a barbershop called emergency personnel to administer aid, according to JSO.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported UF Health for treatment.

The suspect is still at-large. No identifying information was made available to the media.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this developing story.

© 2018 WTLV