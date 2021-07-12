JSO: 16-year-old wounded in Jacksonville Heights area shooting

The girl does not have life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Jacksonville Heights area.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the girl was walking with three other people on Renault Drive near Hillman Drive when an unknown black vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

Someone in the girl's group returned fire while everyone else fled the area.

The girl walked into the hospital at 1:41 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her lower body. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police have not found a scene or any other witnesses to the shooting.