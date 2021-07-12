JSO: 16-year-old wounded in Jacksonville Heights area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Jacksonville Heights area.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the girl was walking with three other people on Renault Drive near Hillman Drive when an unknown black vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.
Someone in the girl's group returned fire while everyone else fled the area.
The girl walked into the hospital at 1:41 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her lower body. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Police have not found a scene or any other witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.