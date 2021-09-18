JSO: 1 shot during robbery in Arlington area

Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man was injured in a shooting Friday night in the Arlington area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 7200 block of Arlington Expressway. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

First responders took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police he was robbed by an unknown assailant, police said.

The shooting is under investigation at this time.