JSO: 1 shot during robbery in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man was injured in a shooting Friday night in the Arlington area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 7200 block of Arlington Expressway. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, police said.
First responders took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police he was robbed by an unknown assailant, police said.
The shooting is under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.