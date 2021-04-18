JSO: 1 shot during robbery, carjacking in Ribault area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Saturday night in the Ribault area.
At about 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call the 3200 block of Seine Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to the JSO.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital for treatment.
The victim and a friend of his were sitting in their vehicle when a suspect wearing a ski mask pulled a gun on them and demanded money and the vehicle. Then the suspect shot the victim in the leg and fled in the victim's car, according to the JSO.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.