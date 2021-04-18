JSO: 1 shot during robbery, carjacking in Ribault area

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Saturday night in the Ribault area.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call the 3200 block of Seine Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to the JSO.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital for treatment.

The victim and a friend of his were sitting in their vehicle when a suspect wearing a ski mask pulled a gun on them and demanded money and the vehicle. Then the suspect shot the victim in the leg and fled in the victim's car, according to the JSO.