JSO: 1 injured in late Saturday night shooting in Miramar area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Miramar area.
At about 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Augustine Road and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders to the victim to the hospital, where they have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.
Police believe the shooting is isolated.
The Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are both investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904–630–0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You may also e-mail JSOcrimetips.org.