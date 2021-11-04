JSO: 1 injured in late Saturday night shooting in Miramar area

Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Miramar area.

At about 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Augustine Road and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders to the victim to the hospital, where they have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.

Police believe the shooting is isolated.

The Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are both investigating.