JSO: 1 injured, 1 at-large in Tuesday shooting at Spinnaker Reach Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon in the Isle of Palms area of Jacksonville left one person injured, while the shooter remains on the run.

According the JSO, the shooting happened at about 3:46 p.m. at Spinnaker Reach Apartments on San Pablo Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment. JSO said a second victim was not hurt in the shooting.

JSO said they are searching for a Black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants. However, they do not believe the subject is a threat to the public.

The Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org