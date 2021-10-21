JSO: 1 hurt after shooting in Jacksonville Heights

Police say the shooting happened in the 10100 block of 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a victim was shot Thursday afternoon in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood.

A few minutes after noon, officers were dispatched to a person shot in the 10100 block of 103rd Street.

After the incident, police said the victim, an adult male in his late teens, and two witnesses left the scene.

First responders found the victim nearby and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was walking into a home when he was shot.

JSO said the victim and witnesses were unable to provide any suspect information at this time.