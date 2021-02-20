JSO: 1 dead in Saturday morning shooting in Hillcrest area

Police responded to the shooting at 1441 Monotak Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Police said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting Saturday morning in the Hillcrest area of Jacksonville left one man dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the shooting at 1441 Monotak Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a Black man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, JSO said.

First responders took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Police said an altercation between the victim and the man investigators believe is the shooter preceded the shooting. The suspect fled on a food toward Winnebago Avenue.

Police said the suspect is a Black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. He is considered armed and dangerous. JSO urges residents in the area to take normal safety precautions.