JSO: 1 dead after being shot multiple times on University Blvd.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night in the Lake Lucina area of Jacksonville.

At about 11:25 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on the 2600 block of University Boulevard North. They found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, JSO said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there is no suspect information, JSO said. The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are both investigating the shooting.