JSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting Monday night at an Oakleaf Plantation-area apartment complex.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers were called to Sydney Trace Apartments in the 8000 block of Merchants Way at about 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders took both men to the hospital. One of the men died at the hospital while the other is in stable condition, police said.

According to JSO, investigators believe the men were inside of the vehicle when an unknown subject approached the vehicle and opened fire, hitting the victims multiple times. The subject then fled in a vehicle.