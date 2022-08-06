State investigating accused cop killer's history in Marines

Patrick McDowell is accused of killing Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers. His family has spoken about the trauma he endured in the military.

The State is interviewing witnesses to learn more about the accused killer of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers' history in the military, Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel said during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.

He says the State is speaking with witnesses all around the country and even some out of the country.

Patrick McDowell's father spoke with First Coast News after he allegedly shot Moyers and was arrested following a lengthy manhunt. He said that McDowell had experienced significant trauma during his time in the Marines.

McDowell's father said he hoped that McDowell's story would caution other veterans to get help when returning from active duty.

He described events he believed "changed" his son, including an incident where he had to kill a child during urban fighting in Iraq.

"At some point, the switch flipped. He slipped over the edge. He quit caring," he said.

Caliel said the State is gathering this information to gather background information on McDowell and prepare for a possible rebuttal from McDowell's attorneys during his trial.

Caliel also said that he wanted "clarification" on the mitigation that McDowell's attorney plans to argue. He was not specific about why McDowell's attorneys may feel his experience in the Marines is a mitigating factor.