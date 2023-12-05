The woman was randomly and brutally attacked while jogging around 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5, through Hyde Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — One week after a jogger was attacked in Hyde Park by a stranger with a criminal record, we spoke with the two men who intervened, potentially saving her life.

Charles McKeon, his wife, and his son Dalton were all walking home from dinner when they heard calls for help.

"We heard a woman screaming and at that point, we saw a woman running and a man chasing her," Charles McKeon said.

Charles and Dalton ran towards the chaos in the normally peaceful neighborhood.

"When we came around the corner, you saw a woman down on the sidewalk with a man standing over her, just repeatedly hitting her in the face and head," Charles said. "I mean, he must've hit her 20 to 30 times before we could get there."

Charles was armed but says that didn't deter the attacker.

"I carry a concealed weapon. I drew my weapon," Charles said. "I yelled at him, 'Get off of her! Get off of her! I'll shoot you!' And ultimately, he stopped hitting her."

While the jogger escaped at that moment, Charles became the new target.

"He came at me and I still had my gun drawn, pointed right at him, and told him to stop or I would shoot. But he kept coming," he said. "Unfortunately, I allowed him to get too close to me, at which point he hit me in the head. I stumbled backward, fell onto the sidewalk, hit my head on the sidewalk, and things got a little fuzzy at that point."

Charles did fire one shot which missed the attacker and went into his neighbor's home. That's when his son Dalton stepped in.

"He kind of lunged at my dad somewhat," Dalton explained. "I just stepped in the middle of it, kind of got in between them."

Charles is emotional recalling that moment.

"If he wasn't there, I wouldn't be here," Charles said. "I have little doubt that I wouldn't have been here and this would have taken a really bad turn."

They say the attacker walked away, eventually to be tracked down by police, arrested, and identified as Esja Beelzebub Nodopa. He was wanted in Texas, with a criminal history including terroristic threats.

"No one can believe that this happened here," Charles said. "We can't believe this happened here. And hopefully, it never happens here again."

The attack happened just a block away from busy Bayshore Boulevard, a popular destination for walkers and joggers.

"This could happen to anyone and you need to watch your neighbors' backs and people need to help one another and look out for one another," Charles said.

This week, the jogger they saved shared her gratitude by text.

"I know she's trying to get past this and it seems like from our communications, she's tried to be upbeat about it," Charles said. "But she was very thankful and she recognized the severity of the situation and how things could have been worse."

Charles said the jogger is recovering both emotionally and physically. She suffered a concussion and severe bruising.

Whether you're running on trails, in the daylight, at night, or even near a busy road, no runner should take their safety for granted. A person running by themselves is always vulnerable.

Laura Bradley is no stranger to running the roads all over Tampa Bay. She is an ultra-marathoner who does Go Running Florida Tours. She says this story has many people frustrated, especially women that she has talked to. She says they want to be able to run when they want, where they want while wearing what they want.

But she agrees everyone should consider some basic safety tips. Her top tips: