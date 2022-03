JFRD says the incident occurred at Old St Augustine Road and Princess Labeth Court sometime before 9:50 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian in the Mandarin area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the incident occurred at Old St Augustine Road and Princess Labeth Court sometime before 9:50 a.m. and involves a truck versus a person.

Expect delays in the area, according to JFRD.