One dead, two injured after Grand Park shooting early Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a Grand Park area shooting Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the shooting happened sometime around 9 p.m. when an unknown amount of people were gathered outside a house at W 23rd and Gladys Streets.

JSO says a ShotSpotter call alerted police of the incident.

When JSO arrived at the scene, they located three victims. Two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and one of those individuals later died, police say.

A third victim was identified at the scene and treated there, police say.

Two of the victims were inside a vehicle during the shooting, according to JSO. Police say the third victim, who was outside the car, was the one who died.

There were dozens of evidence markers at the scene Tuesday night, with the possibility of many rounds of gunfire being involved.