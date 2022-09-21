x
Watch: JSO gives details about reported shooting in Argyle Forest involving critical injuries

The incident appears to have occurred inside the Super 8 by Wyndham, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in critical condition following a reported shooting incident in Argyle Forest Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD was not able to provide any additional information about what happened on Youngerman Circle East, but there are units from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on scene.

JSO later said the incident involves a reported shooting.

The incident appears to have occurred inside the Baymont Inn and Suites, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

Police are expected to give additional information at 11:05 p.m. 

Watch that live below.

